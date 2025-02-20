Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 31,235 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $303.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.90.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.