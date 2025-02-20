Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

EMR stock opened at $124.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

