Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 1,718 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Ferguson makes up 1.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.11% of Ferguson worth $39,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,462,000 after buying an additional 288,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,541,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,230,000 after purchasing an additional 161,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 6.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,858,000 after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 423.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,462,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FERG. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ferguson from $234.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.73.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $181.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.35. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $167.27 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.