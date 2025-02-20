Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $29,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $1,295.80 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $947.49 and a 12 month high of $1,350.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,252.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,199.59.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,375. The trade was a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,394. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

