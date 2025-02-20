Braemar (LON:BMS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 269.29 ($3.39) and traded as high as GBX 270.38 ($3.40). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 261 ($3.28), with a volume of 4,040 shares trading hands.

Braemar Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 253.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.29. The firm has a market cap of £84.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Braemar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braemar news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy sold 94,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.20), for a total transaction of £239,044.48 ($300,798.39). 46.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Braemar

Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping.

Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.