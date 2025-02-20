Brag House Holdings, Inc. Prices IPO at $4.00 Per Share (TBH)

Brag House Holdings, Inc. (TBH) is planning to raise $6 million in an IPO on the week of February 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,400,000 shares at a price of $4.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Brag House Holdings, Inc. generated $370,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $4.1 million. Brag House Holdings, Inc. has a market-cap of $41.5 million.

Kingswood Capital Partners served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Brag House Holdings, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Brag House offers an integrated electronic video game sports, or esports, platform designed for casual gamers and their friends to experience the fun, passion, intensity and excitement of college sports rivalries in an organic, inclusive and personalized gaming environment, while creating authentic pathway for brands to connect with our Generation Z (â€śGen Zâ€ť) audience. The vision for Brag House began with our foundersÂ â€”Â co-founderÂ and Chief Executive Officer Lavell Juan Malloy,Â II and co-founder, Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer Daniel LeibovichÂ â€”Â who recognized a need in the gaming industry for an esports platform focused on the casual college gamer. Driven by this vision, our mission is to facilitate, support and enhance the organicÂ â€”Â and sometimes spontaneousÂ â€”Â creation of digital communities of casual games while delivering value to our shareholders through our diversified revenue model. â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Our Vertically Integrated Social Network.Â Â Â Â Driven by our foundersâ€™ vision, we have developed and intend to implement an integrated social network that facilitates the development of digital communities of casual gamers that are supported and enhanced through interactive streaming capabilities, instant messaging, openly available community spaces, leaderboards and our BragsÂ â€”Â unique risk-freeÂ non-monetary, non-transferrableÂ â€śbetsâ€ť that users can place on gaming outcomes. Our vertically integrated approach combines gamer recruitment, facilitation of community engagement and content creation, live-streamÂ production and tournament host activities. By facilitating the creation and publication of all content on our platform, we believe we will be able to offer a one-stopÂ interface and control all aspects of the user experience, from community building, to gamified engagement, to hosting and producing tournaments. Through our company platform, or our Brag House Platform, we aim to attract college-agedÂ gamers by using differentiated engagement functionalities to meet them where and how they play. â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Our Diversified Revenue Channels.Â Â Â Â Our diversified revenue model focuses on advertising and branding partnerships (B2B) as well as our members and users (B2C). To date, all of our current revenue has been generated B2B from Tournaments and Tertiary Fees. Our other intended revenue sources we discuss in this prospectus have not generated meaningful revenue as of yet. â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â B2B: Tournaments and Tertiary Fees We are able to leverage our esports tournaments to enhance and monetize our B2B partnerships. We perform all publicity and marketing for the tournament and host its production, including the streaming and live broadcast of the tournament. Through DecemberÂ 31, 2024, we have held 27 tournaments, and seven of those tournaments were sponsored by corporate entities including Fortune 500 companies that have generated approximately $667,000 in revenue for us. We anticipate that for 2025, tournaments and sponsorships with major sports enterprises and corporate entities will constitute approximately 99% of our revenue, while subscriptions, merchandise and other forms of revenue to be approximately 1%. Data Insights As we continue to build our technology platform, we plan to implement our data insights model in Q2 2025 that will collect anonymized and aggregated data based on the habits, values, and social media use of our primary userbase, currently the Gen Z audience, and use such information to empower brand advertisers to craft highly effective, hyper-personalizedÂ marketing strategies. Our goal is to make Brag House uniquely positioned to offer brands the option to pay for accessing unparalleled insights into Gen Zâ€™s needs and desires. Specifically, we aim to build and leverage comprehensive data, including, but not limited to lifestyle and behavior insights, and predictive analytics, without sharing Personal Identifiable Information (â€śPIIâ€ť). This will empower brands to craft highly effective, hyper-personalizedÂ marketing strategies that resonate with Gen Zâ€™s needs and desires. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2024. (Note: Brag House Holdings, Inc. is offering 1.35 million shares at an assumed IPO price of $4.00 to raise $5.4 million.) “.

Brag House Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2018 and has 14 employees. The company is located at 45 Park Street, Montclair, NJ 07042 and can be reached via phone at (413) 398-2845 or on the web at http://www.braghouse.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Brag House Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brag House Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.