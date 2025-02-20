BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Sells $1,139,964.02 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Kumar sold 31,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,139,964.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,488.52. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $11,864,362.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. 4,162,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,407. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $37.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

