Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) EVP Samit Hirawat Acquires 1,823 Shares

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.0 %

BMY stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $2,814,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

