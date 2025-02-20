British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 on February 9th

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7391 per share on Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

British American Tobacco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

NYSE:BTI opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

