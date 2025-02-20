Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.8 %

BRX opened at $27.34 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

