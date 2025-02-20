Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.450-1.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

NYSE BNL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. 814,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,063. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

