Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Price Target at GBX 6,550

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,550 ($82.42).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($88.08) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($85.57) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,600 ($83.05) to GBX 7,300 ($91.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brendan Horgan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,320 ($66.94) per share, with a total value of £212,800 ($267,774.00). 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 4,995 ($62.85) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,100.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,490.09. The company has a market cap of £27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 4,807 ($60.49) and a one year high of GBX 6,448 ($81.14).

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

