Brokerages Set Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Target Price at C$72.14

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$72.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGY. Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of CGY opened at C$44.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$42.88 and a 1 year high of C$60.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.93%.

In other Calian Group news, Director Lori O’neill acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.75 per share, with a total value of C$26,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,850. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Also, Director Young Park sold 4,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.09, for a total value of C$210,077.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,897 shares of company stock valued at $137,488 and have sold 10,884 shares valued at $528,380. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

