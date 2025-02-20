Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $563.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $550.24 and its 200-day moving average is $534.96. The company has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.60 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

