Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $5.81 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 335.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cencora during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Cencora by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.90.

Cencora Trading Up 1.6 %

COR opened at $245.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.11 and its 200-day moving average is $237.42. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $262.26.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

