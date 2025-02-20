Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

