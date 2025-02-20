Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1,919.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,979 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,335,000 after buying an additional 60,784 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,152,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,181,000 after acquiring an additional 142,487 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,921,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,610,000 after purchasing an additional 111,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,405,000 after purchasing an additional 233,999 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $55.49.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

