Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Time to Buy?

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) rose 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 437,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 134,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.90.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

