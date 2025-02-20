C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

