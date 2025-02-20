C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,567,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR opened at $106.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $135.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.76 and its 200-day moving average is $108.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

