C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys New Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Illumina by 58.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $102.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average is $134.41. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.33 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

