C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $1 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,310,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,543,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 484,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,375,000 after acquiring an additional 371,267 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $300.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.61 and its 200-day moving average is $282.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.95 and a fifty-two week high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

