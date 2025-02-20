C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $559,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. This represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $263.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $271.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

