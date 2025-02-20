C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $668,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

