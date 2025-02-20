C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New $527,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.20% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 57,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,269,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,947,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $568.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

