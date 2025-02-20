C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.20% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBWP. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 196.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $113.59 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $99.99 and a 12-month high of $127.17. The company has a market cap of $370.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.79.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Dividend Announcement
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
