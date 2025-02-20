C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 9,601 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter worth approximately $653,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter worth approximately $714,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,896,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Trading Up 0.4 %

JAJL opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

