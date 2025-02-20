Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.63. 31,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 21,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSC Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

