Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.63. 31,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 21,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.40.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile
The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.