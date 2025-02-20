Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock Holdings Increased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,081 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Cactus worth $22,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of WHD stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

