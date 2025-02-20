Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Shares of CPT opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.67%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $212,168.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,486.50. This trade represents a 14.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $114,792.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,918,065.52. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 367.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

