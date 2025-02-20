Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Zacks reports. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. Cameco updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Cameco Stock Performance
CCJ traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $47.66. 2,655,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,061. Cameco has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 250.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64.
Cameco Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Should You Hold NVIDIA Stock for the Long Haul or Trade It?
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.