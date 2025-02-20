Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Zacks reports. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. Cameco updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $47.66. 2,655,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,061. Cameco has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 250.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.