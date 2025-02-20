Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 35,000 shares.

Canadian Spirit Resources Trading Down 14.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

