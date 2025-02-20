Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$153.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$158.00 to C$153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$182.00 to C$176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.40.

Shares of TSE CTC.A traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$144.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$156.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$126.25 and a 1-year high of C$169.27.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$152.56 per share, with a total value of C$53,397.68. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

