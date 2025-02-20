Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) were up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 275,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 58,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.55.
Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.
