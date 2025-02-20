Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys 137 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price objective (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.
Visa Price Performance
V opened at $354.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $357.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.05. The stock has a market cap of $659.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
