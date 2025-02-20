Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 21.40 ($0.27). Approximately 1,146,019 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 440% from the average daily volume of 212,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.29).

Carclo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.07.

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Carclo had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Carclo plc will post 4.4999999 EPS for the current year.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

