Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,949 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Carrier Global worth $99,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 129,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 72,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 105,995 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $66.02 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.13 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

