Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 263 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,625,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,632,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,700,000 after purchasing an additional 696,136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,263,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,681,000 after purchasing an additional 87,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,587,000 after buying an additional 125,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.54. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amdocs

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.