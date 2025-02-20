CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 680.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.1 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $143.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.