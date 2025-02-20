CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCL.B shares. CIBC upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$70.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.52. The stock has a market cap of C$11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$58.02 and a 1-year high of C$84.70.

In other news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.50, for a total transaction of C$775,000.00. Also, Director Derek Cumming sold 3,500 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.25, for a total value of C$273,889.70. Insiders bought a total of 201,072 shares of company stock worth $15,572,229 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

