Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$183.59 and last traded at C$183.94. 45,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 846,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$187.31.

CLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Celestica from C$93.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$72.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$96.75.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$157.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$110.99.

In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.53, for a total transaction of C$335,851.06. Also, Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,550 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.54, for a total value of C$185,293.91. Insiders have sold a total of 143,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,621,673 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

