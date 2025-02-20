Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $6.65. 748,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,995. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.