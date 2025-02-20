Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $1.36, Zacks reports. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.96 million. Centerspace updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.860-5.100 EPS.

Centerspace Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:CSR opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $76.16.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -236.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

