Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENXGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 14.60%.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ CENX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Aluminum

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $554,739.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $962,784.41. This represents a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

See Also

Earnings History for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.