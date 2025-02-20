Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 14.60%.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ CENX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $554,739.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $962,784.41. This represents a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

