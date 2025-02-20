Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 36.2% – Time to Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) traded down 36.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 83.55 ($1.05). 33,563,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,571% from the average session volume of 2,008,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.65).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWR

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceres Power

The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 186.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £162.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, insider Dame Julia King acquired 30,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830 ($62,702.91). Also, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,507.73). Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.