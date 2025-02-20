Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 36.2% – Time to Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) fell 36.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 83.55 ($1.05). 33,563,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,571% from the average session volume of 2,008,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.18) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £162.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 186.33.

In other news, insider Dame Julia King acquired 30,200 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830 ($62,702.91). Also, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,507.73). Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

