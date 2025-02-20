Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 38.5% – Should You Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 38.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 80.55 ($1.01). Approximately 8,976,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 577% from the average daily volume of 1,325,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.18) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £157.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 186.33.

In other news, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,507.73). Also, insider Dame Julia King bought 30,200 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,702.91). 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

