Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 38.5% – What’s Next?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) was down 38.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 80.55 ($1.01). Approximately 8,976,891 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 577% from the average daily volume of 1,325,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.65).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.18) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CWR

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of £157.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

In other news, insider Dame Julia King purchased 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,702.91). Also, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,507.73). Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ceres Power

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.