Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 39% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) were down 39% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 79.96 ($1.01). Approximately 34,326,074 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,591% from the average daily volume of 2,029,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.18) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a market cap of £157.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 186.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,507.73). Also, insider Dame Julia King purchased 30,200 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,702.91). 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

