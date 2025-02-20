Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 39% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) were down 39% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 79.96 ($1.01). Approximately 34,326,074 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,591% from the average daily volume of 2,029,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.65).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.18) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWR
Ceres Power Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other Ceres Power news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,507.73). Also, insider Dame Julia King purchased 30,200 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,702.91). 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Ceres Power
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Power
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Should You Hold NVIDIA Stock for the Long Haul or Trade It?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.