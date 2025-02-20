Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 35.6% – Should You Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares were down 35.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 84.42 ($1.06). Approximately 31,792,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,523% from the average daily volume of 1,959,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.18) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 159.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £163.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,151 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,507.73). Also, insider Dame Julia King bought 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830 ($62,702.91). 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

